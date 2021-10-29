AsiaContainersDry CargoEuropeGasTankers

Saverys family decides to quit pursuit of Shipping Corp of India

Sam Chambers October 29, 2021
One of the frontrunner bids to take over state-run Shipping Corporation of India is in tatters as the Saverys family has decided to cease its joint pursuit of the 71-year-old Asian line.

Exmar, the Saverys’ gas shipping venture, had lodged a joint bid with Ravi Mehrotra’s Foresight Group and Anil Sharma-led GMS to take a majority 63.75% stake in SCI and privatise the company.

“We have, due to other priorities, decided to leave this for the time being,” Jens Ismar, Exmar’s executive director, told the Economic Times of India newspaper today.

The bid was one of three shortlisted earlier this year by New Delhi with US-based Safesea and Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure the other firms in the running to take over the 59-ship strong SCI.

