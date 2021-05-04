S&B acquires Technology Associates

Houston-based engineering firm S&B Infrastructure has acquired Technology Associates Inc. (TAI), a naval architecture and marine engineering company.

The acquisition of TAI, who will continue its operations as TAI Engineers, should boost S&B’s position in vessel engineering for government and commercial sectors.

“This acquisition strengthens our capabilities to design and build even larger government and commercial maritime projects,” said Daniel Rios, S&B Infrastructure president. “We acquired TAI because of our clients’ ever-evolving needs and the organization’s focus on safety, integrity, and client trust—all key values of S&B.”

The entire TAI team of approximately 80 maritime professionals will join S&B, and Anil Raj, founder and president of TAI, will remain in his position.

“The synergies between S&B’s diverse technical capabilities and large engineering footprint, coupled with the maritime expertise of TAI Engineers, will allow the company to offer significantly enhanced expertise, resources and products, to the benefit of our clients,” said Raj.