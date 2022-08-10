SBI Leasing and MOL agree charter deal for chemical tanker pair 

SBI Leasing has sealed a bareboat charter deal for two chemical tankers with MOL Chemical Tankers, a Singapore-based unit of Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL).

The financial arm of Japan’s SBI Group has purchased two 25,000 dwt stainless steel chemical tankers for an undisclosed price that were completed in 2020 by Kitanihon Shipbuilding. VesselsValue estimates both ships as worth $106m in total.

Further details regarding the bareboat charter of the unnamed duo, but with the company’s site showing Kitanihon Shipbuilding’s Furano Galaxy and Niseko Galaxy have not been disclosed.

SBI Leasing said in a release that this transaction not only aims to secure stable revenues from ship charter revenues but also enhances the company’s presence in the ship finance market by expanding the portfolio of ship finance that it provides.