SBM Offshore and MISC FPSO contract extended by Shell in Brazil

Dutch FPSO operator SBM Offshore has announced a contract extension by Shell for the FPSO Espirito Santo in Brazil.

The five-year extension will keep the rig working for Shell until December 2028.

The rig is jointly owned by SBM Offshore (51%) and MISC (49%).

SBM is also expecting a potential increase in the lease duration for FPSOs in Guyana, and has started discussions with ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana about potentially extending the lease and operate durations for FPSOs in the region.