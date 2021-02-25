SBM Offshore awarded FPSO contract by Petrobras

SBM Offshore has been awarded a letter of intent by Petrobras for a long-term lease and operate contract for the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré to be deployed at the Búzios field in the Santos Basin.

Under the contract, SBM Offshore is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and operation of the FPSO, which will be deployed at the field for 26.25 years.

According to SBM Offshore, the FPSO will be the largest oil producing unit operating offshore Brazil with a daily processing capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil and 12m cu m of gas.

Delivery of the FPSO is expected in the second half of 2024.

“This award for one of the largest production units in the world demonstrates the trust placed in our ability to reliably deliver large-scale FPSOs and the agreement again confirms the significant value we bring to our clients with our industry leading Fast4Ward program. SBM Offshore teams look forward to starting the execution phase in order to continue to deliver value to one of our key clients Petrobras,” said Bruno Chabas, CEO of SBM Offshore.