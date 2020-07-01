SBM Offshore enters FLNG partnership with Transborders Energy

Dutch FPSO operator SBM Offshore has entered into a partnership agreement with Transborders Energy for the deployment of the latter’s FLNG solution on a range of stranded offshore gas resource opportunities.

Transborders’ FLNG provides a pre-engineered 1.5m tonne per annum floating LNG facility with a package of streamlined commercial arrangements and a regulatory approval execution plan to gas resource owners.

Under the agreement, Transborders has designated SBM Offshore as its exclusive operation and maintenance services contractor for its FLNG facilities. SBM Offshore will also be the exclusive contractor for the part of the FEED services and the engineering, procurement, construction services related to the turret mooring and hull scopes of Transborders’ FLNG facilities.

“We are very pleased to welcome SBM Offshore as our strategic partner. SBM Offshore is the global leader for design, supply, installation, operations and leasing of floating production systems and is strategically committed to develop and operate our FLNG facilities,” said Transborders’ managing director Daein Cha.