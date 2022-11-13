SBM Offshore expects FPSO offshore Brazil to restart production by year end

In a press release last week related to its Q3 financial performance, Dutch-based SBM Offshore, which charters the Cidade de Anchieta FPSO to Petrobras in the Parque das Baleias area offshore the coast of Espírito Santo in the Campos Basin, said it expects “the restart of the unit at full production … by year end.” The FPSO was shut down in January because of an oil leak. The Cidade de Anchieta has been utilised by Petrobras for more than 10 years.

Tank inspection and repair work on the unit is progressing, said the company.

“The focus of activities to date has been on the repair of the 4 tanks required for the safe restart of the vessel. The Company is in the process of finalizing the scope of repairs required for the other tanks, together with the estimated associated costs and schedule. Following the restart, repair works will continue at least until the end of next year.”

SBM anticipates that the total cost of repairs will require a one-off impairment charge in the range of $75m to $100m.