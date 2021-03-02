EuropeGreater ChinaOffshoreShipyards

SBM Offshore places FPSO order at Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 3, 2021
SBM Offshore

FPSO operator SBM Offshore has entered into a contract with Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding for the construction of an FPSO hull.

The FPSO will adopt SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward design, and will have a storage capacity of 2.3m barrels of crude oil. Delivery is expected in the second half of 2024.

The contract follows SBM Offshore being awarded a letter of intent by Petrobras for a 26.25 year lease and operate contract for an FPSO to be deployed at the Búzios field in the Santos Basin.

Waigaoqiao has previously delivered two FPSO hulls to SBM Offshore, and has another one currently under construction at the yard.

