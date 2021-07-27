SBM Offshore presses ahead with UK floater project

Dutch FPSO specialist SBM Offshore said Tuesday that The Crown Estate intends to move forward with the lease process for two 100 MW floating wind test and demonstration sites in the Celtic Sea.

The projects were proposed by Floventis Energy Limited, a newly established joint venture between SBM Offshore and renewable energy project development company Cierco focusing on the development of floating wind.

The formal award will be subject to a Habitats Regulations Assessment (HRA), following which, Floventis Energy will move forward with environmental assessments and surveys in line with the regulatory consent processes for the so-called Llŷr1 and Llŷr2 projects of 100 MW each.

SBM Offshore CEO, Bruno Chabas, said: “SBM Offshore is accelerating its energy transition journey with this first milestone in a co-developer role. This is fully in line with our ambition to position the company in the floating offshore wind business and to support the development of projects from its early phase.”

The Llŷr development is located south of Pembroke, Wales, UK, in waters between 60 and 70 m deep.