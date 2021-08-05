SBM Offshore scales up floating wind ambitions

Dutch FPSO specialist SBM Offshore is looking to expand its footprint in the floating offshore wind sector, aiming to co-develop or participate as a technology or turnkey provider in 2 GW of the existing global pipeline.

The company sees 6 GW of current opportunities for the floating offshore wind market for the next decade, expecting it to grow significantly over the next few years.

SBM said it is targeting rights in various regions of the world and estimated its associated development expenditure over the next seven to eight years to be between $150m and $200m.

“The investments will be generally phased so that significant de-risking of returns has occurred before the final investment decision, committing most of the expenditure, is taken,” SBM noted.

SBM Offshore has taken a position as co-developer in floating offshore wind projects with the establishment of the joint venture Floventis Energy, with Cierco. Floventis Energy seeks to secure seabed rights and relevant permits and is working on its first project, the Llŷr project, which covers the lease of two 100 MW floating wind test and demonstration sites in the Celtic Sea.