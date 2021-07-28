SBM Offshore seals 26-year FPSO deal with Petrobras

SBM Offshore has sealed a deal with Brazil’s Petrobras for the lease and operation of FPSO Almirante Tamandaré.

The contract is set to commence in the second half of 2024, and is for a period of 26.25 years.

The FPSO will be deployed at the Búzios field in the Santos Basin around 180 km offshore Rio de Janeiro, and will be the largest oil producing unit operating offshore Brazil with a daily processing capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil and 12m cu m of gas.

“This award for one of the largest production units in the world demonstrates the trust placed in our ability to reliably deliver large-scale FPSOs and the agreement again confirms the significant value we bring to our clients with our industry leading Fast4Ward program. SBM Offshore teams look forward to starting the execution phase in order to continue to deliver value to one of our key clients Petrobras,” commented Bruno Chabas, CEO of SBM Offshore, in February when announcing the LOI.