Sweden maps details of new box facility

Nordic construction and engineering company Peab has secured a SEK249m ($29.5m) contract from SCA Logistics to build a new container port adjacent to Tunadal Port in Sundsvall, Sweden in order to meet the growing demand for paper pulp and sawn wood products.

According to Peab, the new container port will be the equivalent of four football fields and have the capacity to handle around 100,000 standard containers annually.

A new dock will also be built, and to ensure that ships deeper than those currently entering the port can traffic the shipping lane the harbor basin will be dredged.

“We have a lot of great experience working together on big, complex projects like the nearby extensions of Östrand Paper Mill and the Tunadal Saw Mill. It’s a given for us as the Nordic Community Builder to be part of developing the infrastructure and an efficient and sustainable transportation hub for Sundsvall and Norrland,” said Jörgen Eriksson, region manager Peab.

Construction is planned to begin after the summer and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.