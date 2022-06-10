AmericasEuropeOffshore

Schlumberger and Subsea 7 renew ties

Subsea Integration Alliance

Schlumberger and Subsea 7 have agreed to renew their strategic partnership, Subsea Integration Alliance, for a further seven years.

Subsea Integration Alliance is a non-incorporated tie-up between Subsea 7 and Schlumberger’s OneSubsea business, to jointly design, develop, and deliver integrated subsea development solutions.

The alliance has in recent years won major greenfield projects in Australia, Brazil, Africa and Turkey, as well as significant tie-back work in the Gulf of Mexico and Norway. According to Schlumberger and Subsea 7, the partnership has since January 2020 secured the majority (by value) of integrated projects involving subsea production systems and subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines.

“Subsea Integration Alliance has proven to be a tremendous success,” said Abdellah Merad, executive vice president of core services and equipment at Schlumberger. “Having been awarded 12 integrated projects and more than 130 early engineering studies around the world, it has helped—and will continue to help—customers achieve maximum value from their subsea developments through industry-leading innovation and expertise.”

