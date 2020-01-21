Schulte debuts maritime asset investment platform

January 21st, 2020 Europe, Finance and Insurance, Gas, Offshore 0 comments

German shipping major Schulte Group has linked up with DEVK, a local insurance group, to create Navigo Shipholding, a maritime asset investment platform for institutional investors.

The long-term objective of Navigo is to build up a mixed portfolio of vessels, predominantly under long-term charter agreements.

The initial investment portfolio comprises two vessels, a service operation vessel (SOV) for windfarms with a long-term charter to General Electric, currently under construction, and a 12,000 cu m gas carrier operated in the Unigas Pool.

Navigo is headed by shipping veterans Ole Daus-Petersen and Andreas Spott.

