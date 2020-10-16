Scorpio bulker sell-off passes $100m mark as another ultramax sold

Fresh from announcing the sale of two ultramaxes, Emanuel Lauro’s Scorpio Bulkers has announced the sale of another ultramax overnight.

Scorpio has sold the 2016-built SBI Hera to an unaffiliated third party for around $18.5m, significantly lower than the $19.45m valuation by VesselsValue. Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for this quarter, and the vessel is due a special survey in May 2021.

Earlier this week, Scorpio sold the 2017-built ultramax pair SBI Phoenix and SBI Samson for around $34m, and since announcing a move into offshore wind the company has also sold three kamsarmaxes in separate deals for around $54.9m.

This latest sale has seen Scorpio sell six vessels since late September for a total of around $107.4m.

Upon completion of all the sales, Scorpio will be down to an operating fleet of 47 vessels.

Scorpio also has a single wind turbine installation vessel on order at DSME, with options for three more. The vessel will cost around $265m-$290m and is scheduled for delivery in 2023.