Scorpio Bulkers continues bulker sell-off, offloading ultramax pair to Navigare

Emanuel Lauro’s Scorpio Bulkers continues to sell off bulkers at a rapid pace, announcing the sale of two ultramaxes overnight.

The 2017-built pair SBI Phoenix and SBI Samson have been sold for around $34m, with VesselsValue data showing the buyer as Danmark’s Navigare Capital Partners. The vessels have been renamed Navigare Beatus and Navigare Bellus, and technical management has been awarded to OSM.

Since announcing a move into offshore wind, Scorpio has been offloading kamsarmaxes with the sale of the 2015-built SBI Conga for $18.4m, the SBI Rock for a little over $18m and the SBI Sousta for around $18.5m.

The sales will leave Scorpio with an operating fleet of 47 vessels, and a single wind turbine installation vessel on order at DSME with options for three more.