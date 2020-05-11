Scorpio Bulkers offloads $42.8m worth of Scorpio Tankers shares

May 11th, 2020

Emanuele Lauro’s Scorpio Bulkers has raised funds by selling 2.25m shares in sister company Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Bulkers sold the shares in the open market via three seperate transactions.

On May 6, it sold 250,000 shares at $19.88 each, on May 7 it sold 1.5m shares at $18.71 each, and on May 8 it sold 500,000 shares at $19.59 each.

The sales raised $42.83m, although didn’t come at a particularly good time in terms of the value of Scorpio Tankers shares which have a 52-week range of $12.35 to $40.45. At the beginning of the year, Scorpio Tankers shares were trading at over $39.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

