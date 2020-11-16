Dry CargoEurope

Scorpio Bulkers offloads another five kamsarmaxes for $101.5m

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesNovember 17, 2020
Emanuele Lauro-led Scorpio Bulkers has announced the sale of another five kamsarmax bulkers, and has now sold a total of 13 bulkers since announcing its move into the offshore wind sector in August.

Scorpio has agreed deals with two parties for the 2017-built kamsarmaxes SBI Parapara, SBI Jive, SBI Swing and SBI Mazurka and the 2016-built kamsarmax SBI Reggae.

Scorpio will pocket $101.5m from the sales, with deliveries expected to take place in the first half of 2021.

Lauro told Maritime CEO in an interview last month that the decision to pivot from dry bulk was taken as dry bulk was a sector it could not dominate, unlike wind installation or the product tanker sector where it has led consolidation in recent years.

