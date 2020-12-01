Scorpio Bulkers seals another ultramax sale

Monaco’s Scorpio Bulkers has announced another sale, this time for 2015-built ultramax bulker SBI Gemini .

The Chinese-built bulker, originally acquired from John Fredriksen’s Golden Ocean Group, was sold for a price of $16m. VesselsValue places a market value of $15.26m on the bulker.

Delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021, and the sale comes a couple of days after Scorpio sold four ultramaxes to Hong Kong’s Pacific Basin.

Since announcing plans to move into the offshore wind sector in August, Scorpio has sold 18 bulkers and is down to a fleet of just 31 vessels.

The company plans to sell its entire fleet as part of its move into offshore wind. Emanuele Lauro told Maritime CEO in an interview recently that the decision to pivot was taken as dry bulk was a sector it could not dominate, unlike wind installation or the product tanker sector where it has led consolidation in recent years.