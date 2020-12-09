Scorpio Bulkers sells second ultramax this week

Monaco’s Scorpio Bulkers has entered into an agreement to sell the 2015-built ultramax bulker SBI Orion for around $16.1 million.

Delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021, and the sale price is in line with the VesselsValue market valuation of $15.97m. The identity of the buyer was not revealed.

Yesterday, Scorpio sold 2016-built ultramax SBI Tethys for around $18.25m.

Since announcing plans to move into the offshore wind sector in August, Scorpio has sold 22 bulkers and is down to a fleet of just 27 owned vessels.

The company plans to sell its entire dry bulk fleet.

Scorpio boss Emanuele Lauro told Maritime CEO in an interview recently that the decision to pivot was taken as dry bulk was a sector it could not dominate, unlike wind installation or the product tanker sector where it has led consolidation in recent years.