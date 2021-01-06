Scorpio Bulkers to change name to Eneti as it finalises transition to offshore wind

Monaco-based Scorpio Bulkers has announced it will be changing its name to Eneti as it works to finalise a transition out of dry bulk and into the offshore wind sector.

Scorpio announced plans to move into the offshore wind sector in August 2020, signing a letter of intent with South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) to construct a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV). The vessel will cost around $265m-$290m and is scheduled for delivery in 2023. Scorpio also has options for an additional three vessels.

Since then, Scorpio has sold much of its fleet and is working to complete the sell-off of its entire dry bulk fleet within the first quarter of this year.

Emanuele Lauro, chairman and CEO of Scorpio, told Maritime CEO last year that the decision to pivot was taken as dry bulk was a sector it could not dominate, unlike wind installation or the product tanker sector where it has led consolidation in recent years.