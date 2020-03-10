Scorpio Bulkers trims fleet with sale of two ultramaxes and a kamsarmax

Monaco-headquartered Scorpio Bulkers has announced the sale of three vessels for a total of $53.5m.

The company said that it has sold 2015-built ultramax SBI Taurus, which has already been confirmed to have been acquired by Oman Shipping. It has also sold 2014-built ultramax SBI Jaguar and 2015-built kamsarmax SBI Bolero. Brokers reported the kamsarmax sale last week to Greek buyers.

Scorpio said that none of the three vessels have been fitted with scrubbers, and deliveries are expected to take place between March and May.

After the repayment of debt, the company expects to bank around $18.3m from the sales.