Scorpio Bulkers trims fleet with sale of two ultramaxes and a kamsarmax

Scorpio Bulkers trims fleet with sale of two ultramaxes and a kamsarmax

March 11th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Monaco-headquartered Scorpio Bulkers has announced the sale of three vessels for a total of $53.5m.

The company said that it has sold 2015-built ultramax SBI Taurus, which has already been confirmed to have been acquired by Oman Shipping. It has also sold 2014-built ultramax SBI Jaguar and 2015-built kamsarmax SBI Bolero. Brokers reported the kamsarmax sale last week to Greek buyers.

Scorpio said that none of the three vessels have been fitted with scrubbers, and deliveries are expected to take place between March and May.

After the repayment of debt, the company expects to bank around $18.3m from the sales.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.