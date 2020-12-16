Scorpio sells another bulker as Thoresen and Eagle Bulk revealed as ultramax buyers

Monaco’s Scorpio Bulkers has announced the sale of 2015-built ultramax SBI Aries for around $16.5m.

Delivery is schedule for the first quarter of 2021, and the sale price is substantially higher than the $15.29m valuation placed on the ship by VesselsValue.

Scorpio has now sold 24 bulkers since announcing plans to move into the offshore wind sector in August, and has just 25 owned vessels left in the fleet. The company intends to sell of its entire fleet.

Separately, Thailand’s Thoresen Shipping has announced yesterday the acquisition of a 2016-built ultramax bulker which it has named Thor Nirimat. According to VesselsValue, the vessel is former Scorpio vessel SBI Hyperion which was sold by Scorpio for $17.5m in October.

Additionally, US dry bulk owner Eagle Bulk has just announced the acquisition of a 2015-built ultramax for $16m which is likely the SBI Orion that was sold last week.