Scorpio Tankers charters out trio on long-term contracts

Monaco-headquartered Scorpio Tankers has sealed three new long-term charter out deals worth a total of $101.6m.

The New York-listed company has fixed an unnamed scrubbed-fitted LR2 to an undisclosed oil major for three years for $35.9m, while another LR2 has been chartered to a major refiner, fetching $38.3m over the same period. The charters commence in November and December this year, respectively.

Meanwhile, one of the 60 Scorpio Tankers’ MRs will go on charter with an unnamed major refiner. The non-scrubber-fitted tanker will earn $25,000 per day over three years from November or $27.4m in total.

Emanuele Lauro-led Scorpio Tankers sports a fleet of 113 product tankers. The company last month exercised an option to buy back nine ships under two separate sale and leaseback deals.