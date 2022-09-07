EuropeFinance and InsuranceTankers

Scorpio Tankers exercises purchase options on another eight ships

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 7, 2022
0 138 Less than a minute
Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers has exercised purchase options on eight ships, taking two handymax product tankers, the STI Battersea and STI Wembley, as well as four MR product tankers, the STI Ville, STI Texas City, STI Meraux and STI Brooklyn, and two LR2 product tankers, the STI Rose and STI Rambla. These vessels were sold and leased back by the company in the third quarter of 2018.

The purchases, which are expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2022, are expected to result in a debt reduction of $133m for the Emanuele Lauro-led company.

In June, Scorpio Tankers exercised purchase options on six 2014-built MR product tankers.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 7, 2022
0 138 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button