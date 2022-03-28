Scorpio Tankers offloads three ships

Monaco-headquartered Scorpio Tankers has entered into agreements to sell two LR2 and one MR vessel to unnamed buyers.

The New York-listed company has offloaded the 2015-built STI Savile Row and STI Carnaby for $86m in aggregate, while the 2014-built MR tanker STI Benicia has been sold for $26.5m.

Scorpio Services Holding, a related party, owns a non-controlling 7.5% interest in the buyer of STI Benicia. Scorpio Tankers said it expects to raise additional liquidity of around $55m from these deals, which are expected to close in the second and third quarters of 2022.

Scorpio operates a fleet of 124 product tankers. The company has recently entered into agreements to sell six LR1s, two MRs, and two LR2s, which are expected to close before the end of the third quarter of 2022.