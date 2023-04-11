EuropeFinance and InsuranceTankers

Scorpio Tankers pounces on six more leased ships

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 11, 2023
New York-listed Scorpio Tankers continues to reduce its debt by exercising more purchase options.

The Emanuele Lauro-led operator of 113 product tankers has opted to buy six leased ships in a move that will slash the debt by $147.3m.

The deal, expected to close in June, includes the 2019-built LR2 STI Lobelia and five MR product tankers STI Magic, STI Mystery, STI Marvel, STI Mythic, and STI Magister

The move follows the Monaco-based company’s $149.8m debt reduction action last month, which saw purchase options taken on another six ships. 

