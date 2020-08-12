Scorpio’s Hermitage offloads anchor handler pair

Hermitage Offshore Services, part of Emanuele Lauro’s Scorpio Group, has sold its two anchor handling tug supply vessels Hermit Baron and Hermit Brilliance.

The 2009-built vessels were sold to an unrelated third party, and the consideration consisted of the unconditional release of Hermitage from its obligations under a $9m term loan facility between it and DVB Bank. Hermitage says it expects to record a loss of around $4m as a result of the transaction.

The two vessels were originally acquired by Scorpio Offshore in 2017 for around $5.25m each, part of a major fleet reduction by troubled Japanese owner Sanko.

The sale will leave Hermitage with 21 vessels made up of 10 platform supply vessels and 11 crew boats.

Earlier this week, Scorpio Group moved into the offshore wind sector when dry bulk arm Scorpio Bulkers signed a letter of intent with South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering to construct a wind turbine installation vessel.