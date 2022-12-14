Scotland’s INTOG offshore wind leasing round attracts 19 bids

Crown Estate Scotland has received a total of 19 applications for its flagship offshore wind leasing process intended to reduce UK North Sea emissions and boost innovation.

Under the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing, which is separate from the ScotWind leasing round for commercial-scale wind projects in Scottish waters, developers applied for the rights to build small-scale innovative offshore wind projects, of less than 100MW, and projects which will provide green electricity to oil and gas infrastructure.

Of these 19 applications, 10 are for the innovation part, while nine have been submitted for the targeted oil and gas element.

The Scottish seabed landlord will now assess the applications, with the offer of exclusivity agreements for both IN and TOG projects anticipated to be announced by the end of April next year. The bidders are yet to be disclosed, but several developers including Simply Blue Group, Ørsted, Vårgrønn and Cerulean Winds expressed interest in the leasing round earlier this year.