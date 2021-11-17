EuropeShipyards

Scottish drydock primed for ship recycling transformation

One of the largest drydocks in the UK will be transformed into a ship recycling facility.

ATLAS Decomissioning has taken over the Inchgreen Dry Dock, situated to the west of Glasgow in the Firth of Clyde, and will use the site to dispose of marine infrastructure.

The company already has contracts in place for a number of containerships to be scrapped at the Scottish site, which lies at the heart of what used to be Inverclyde’s old shipbuilding district.

A number of Scottish areas are looking to position themselves as leaders in the growing offshore decommissioning business, with Aberdeen and Dundee on the east coast leading the way.

