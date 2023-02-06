AsiaDry CargoEnvironmentEurope

Scottish sail project readies for testing

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 6, 2023
The Scottish government has detailed today a new round of £1.35m($1.63m) funding for Dumfries-based Smart Green Shipping with the Di Gilpin-led company ready to install its first FastRig (pictured) for land based testing in June.

Smart Green Shipping is a systems design and engineering company developing unique retrofit sails and technology for sustainable commercial ships.

MOL Drybulk, part of Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines, and Scottish Enterprise are joint investors in the company alongside industry partners at Peel Ports Hunterston Port and Resource Centre (Hunterston PARC).

Smart Green Shipping received a £1.8m grant from Scottish Enterprise last year towards a research and development project with a total value of £5m, match funded by the private sector.

MOL has also been developing its own sail technology in Japan with a maiden voyage featuring one if its hard sails at the prow of a bulk carrier calling in Australia.

