Scottish wave power prototype unveiled

Scottish wave energy developer Mocean Energy has revealed its Blue X prototype set for initial sea trials at the European Marine Energy Centre’s (EMEC) Scapa Flow in Orkney next month.

The 20 m long wave machine has been fabricated wholly in Scotland, supported by £3.3m from Wave Energy Scotland (WES).

Next year, the Edinburgh-based firm plans to connect the device to a subsea battery which will be used to power a remotely operated autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) as part of a £1.6m project with OGTC, Harbour Energy and subsea specialists EC-OG and Modus.

Mocean Energy managing director, Cameron McNatt, said: “As we drive toward net zero, we will need many forms of renewable energy and wave energy can make a significant contribution. Our test programme in Orkney will allow us to prove our concept at sea, particularly that its novel hull shapes will produce more power than traditional raft designs. This enables the development of commercial scale technologies suited to the oil and gas and other industries.”

The Blue X wave energy converter has been fabricated in Scotland by Fife fabricator AJS Production and painted by Montrose-based Rybay Corrosion services. Numerous hardware and services were supplied by companies who have developed capabilities though the WES programme, including Supply Design, based in Rosyth, and Blackfish Engineering Design.

Following the initial trials, the Blue X prototype will be deployed at EMEC’s large-scale Billia Croo test site this summer.