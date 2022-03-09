ScottishPower and Shell to invest $99m in offshore wind supply chain

ScotWind partners, Shell and Iberdrola-owned ScottishPower are set to invest a total of £75m (close to $99m) to help the supply chain and businesses support the growth of the offshore wind industry in Scotland.

The two companies were awarded the seabed rights to develop two new floating wind projects through Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind leasing at the start of the year – the 3 GW MarramWind off the north-east coast of Scotland and the 2 GW CampionWind off the east coast of Scotland. In addition, ScottishPower was awarded the seabed rights for the 2 GW MachairWind fixed foundation project off the coast of Islay. Collectively, the projects have the potential to create enough clean energy to power almost 8.5m homes.

Each of the floating projects will benefit from a $33m supply chain stimulus fund from ScottishPower and Shell, with a $33m fund linked to MachairWind provided by ScottishPower alone. The funds are designed to help create new offshore wind capability in Scotland and applications to the funds will open up later in the year. Online supply chain registration portals for all three projects are now live, giving organisations the chance to get involved in working with ScottishPower and Shell.

Mandy Gloyer, new UK offshore sites manager for ScottishPower Renewables, said: “These funds will open up huge opportunities for the supply chain in Scotland as we gear up to lead the development of commercial-scale floating wind and kick start a new global green offshore industry.”

Melissa Read, UK offshore wind business manager, Shell added: “These funds are in addition to direct project investment in supply chain facilities and will directly support the Scottish supply chain. This includes businesses keen to make the transition to the renewables sector through investment in infrastructure, facilities that will manufacture and service offshore wind projects and support for companies to innovate and upskill.”