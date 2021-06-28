ScottishPower Renewables to use biofuel for North Sea wind farm CTVs

ScottishPower Renewables, part of Iberdrola, is looking to reduce its carbon emissions by using waste vegetable oil to help power crew transfer vessels (CTVs) working on East Anglia One offshore wind farm off the coast of Suffolk in the southern North Sea.

The renewable vessel fuel, HVO30 – made from 30% hydrogenated vegetable oil and a marine gas oil fuel blend – will be used to power two crew transfer vessels provided by Great Yarmouth-based NR Marine Services. Compared to standard marine gas oil, HVO30 is predicted to result in around a 30% reduction in equivalent CO2 emissions from the two vessels.

“As part of the drive to get to Net Zero, we’ve been working with suppliers across our East Anglia One wind farm to reduce CO2 emissions throughout the project. Developing low emission vessels for use in operational wind farms is a real challenge for the industry,” said Charlie Jordan, ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia One project director.

The East Anglia One wind farm generates up to 714 MW of clean energy every year – enough to power more than 630,000 homes. The £2.5bn project features 102 Siemens Gamesa 7 MW offshore wind turbines and is a joint venture between ScottishPower Renewables and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG).