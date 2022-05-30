Scrubber barge will capture, treat exhaust from ships in LA, Long Beach ports

AmericasEnvironmentPorts and Logistics

Clean Air Engineering – Maritime (CAE-M), based in San Pedro, California, will operate a barge with an exhaust aftertreatment system, the Marine Exhaust Treatment System (METS-3), at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. CAE-M systems remove diesel emissions from the auxiliary engines and boilers of oceangoing vessels while at berth or at anchor.

The 26-metre-long, 13-metre-wide ship is designed by Fassmer Technical Projects and currently under construction at the US shipyard Greenbrier Companies in Portland.

The ship’s main propulsion system consists of two electrically powered SCHOTTEL rudder propellers that operate with biodegradable oils.

