Scrubber-fitted capes speed up in first weeks of the new year

January 20th, 2020 Bunkering, Dry Cargo, Operations 0 comments

The largest bulk carriers afloat are moving at different speeds depending on whether or not they have a scrubber fitted.

Data compiled for Splash by AXSMarine Trade Flows shows that since the start of this month and the beginning of the global sulphur cap, laden capes and VLOCs with scrubbers have sped up, while those without the exhaust cleaning systems have slowed down (see graphs below).

The data from AXSMarine Trade Flows, an online solution to analyse ships, commodity movements and trends, also shows that in ballast non-scrubber fitted ships have slowed down considerably in the first two weeks of the year.

10.4% of the active cape and VLOC fleet is now operating with a scrubber, AXS data shows. When including the orderbook still to deliver this figure rises to 14.1%.

While the gap is closing in the last few days, the difference in price between low and high sulphur fuel oil remains large – at $233 per ton in Rotterdam and $289.50 per ton in Singapore.

 

 

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

