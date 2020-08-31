Scrubber manufacturer seeks green new pastures with start-up competition

Scandinavian scrubber manufacturer Yara Marine has launched a corporate accelerator program. Yara Marine X is a start-up competition with a green focus.

“Our corporate mission is to nurture the next generation of high value, high performance sustainable ocean technologies,” said Yara Marine CEO Thomas Koniordos. “With this new program, we are seeking to position Yara Marine in the global start-up space while developing new opportunities for the company.”

The long-term goal for the program is to integrate new ideas into Yara Marine’s business.

The competition is designed to attract mature start-ups looking for partners and investors.

The winner will enter a bootcamp orientation of two weeks, followed by six months in a tailored accelerator program. The program includes office space, a $10,000 up-front stimulus grant, potential later-stage investment from Yara Marine, and access to the company’s mentors, network and facilities. Piloting and distribution opportunities with Yara Marine customers, suppliers and network are part of the longer-term plan.