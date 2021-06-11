EuropeOffshore

SD Standard Drilling offloads PSV

Adis Ajdin June 11, 2021
SD Standard Drilling

Øystein Stray Spetalen’s S.D. Standard Drilling (SDSD) has struck a deal to sell its 2014-built platform supply vessel Standard Olympus for $7.5m.

The sale of the Havyard-built PSV will result in a gain for Standard Drilling of gross $1.3m. Online pricing platform VesselsValue estimates the vessel is worth close to $11.5m.

Standard Drilling acquired the vessel for $8.1m in a court sale in April 2019.

“The transaction is a result of Standard Drilling’s renewed focus on more diversified investments within the shipping, offshore and renewables segments. It gives Standard Drilling increased flexibility to pursue other investments opportunities” said Martin Nes, chairman of Standard Drilling.

Following the sale, Standard Drilling will control, directly and indirectly, a fleet of 9 PSVs.

