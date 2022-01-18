SDTR Marine joins SDARI and ABS on methanol-fuelled bulker design

An 85,000 dwt methanol-fuelled bulk carrier has been designed in a joint development project between Singapore-based shipowner SDTR Marine, American class society ABS, and the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI).

Under the partnership, SDTR supplied operational data and SDARI developed the design with ABS support and review. ABS also provided an analysis of methanol as fuel market outlook, including a vessel performance evaluation in various operating scenarios, including under the European Union Emissions Trading System.

“Continuous innovation to be a greener company is one of SDTR Marine’s key objectives and goals. As a professional and responsible dry bulk owner, we strive to continuously upgrade and innovate our kamsarmax fleet to improve their energy efficiency to contribute towards the decarbonisation of the shipping industry. The joint development of the methanol-fuelled 85,000 dwt bulker with SDARI and ABS is an important step for SDTR in our process in achieving a zero-carbon fleet in the future,” said Gao Dehui, CEO of SDTR Marine.

As one of the popular neo-panamax bulk carriers, the 85,000 dwt ship designed by SDARI has achieved good market response, with 37 construction contracts signed as of 2021, according to chief engineer Wang GangYi. SDARI has developed a series of new energy fuel solutions for bulkers, including those that use methanol as fuel. “The advantages of methanol are mainly reflected in the lower transformation cost, and through the ratio of gray methanol and green methanol, it can meet the requirements of GHG emission reduction in 2050,” stated GangYi.

Pier Carazzai, ABS vice president, Pacific regional business development, added that methanol is a fuel that has genuine potential to contribute to shipping’s decarbonisation goals. Other shipping sectors have seen increased interest in methanol as the fuel of choice with liners Maersk and X-Press Feeders already signing up for newbuilds, while Swedish shipowning group Stena and Proman are looking to jointly develop a methanol retrofit and supply solution.