Sea Consortium books new boxships at Zhoushan Changhong

Singapore’s Sea Consortium has reportedly signed shipbuilding contracts with China’s Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard for the construction of three 3,100 teu containerships.

A report from shipbrokers Braemar ACM said a firm deal for three ships is just below $108m.

According to VesselsValue, Sea Consortium-controlled feeder operator X-Press Feeders also has four out of six 2,700 teu containerships awaiting delivery from Zhoushan Changhong in 2021.