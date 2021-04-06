ContainersGreater ChinaShipyards

Sea Consortium books new boxships at Zhoushan Changhong

Singapore’s Sea Consortium has reportedly signed shipbuilding contracts with China’s Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard for the construction of three 3,100 teu containerships.

A report from shipbrokers Braemar ACM said a firm deal for three ships is just below $108m.

According to VesselsValue, Sea Consortium-controlled feeder operator X-Press Feeders also has four out of six 2,700 teu containerships awaiting delivery from Zhoushan Changhong in 2021.

