Sea-Intelligence gears up with four new hires

Danish container analyst Sea-Intelligence has expanded with the appointment of four well known names to the Copenhagen-headquartered business.

Bjorn Vang Jensen, Jochen Gutschmidt, and David Macleod have joined as vice presidents of a new supply chain advisory side of the business with Michael Helweg also coming onboard as head of commercial.

Jensen brings more than 30 years of experience within global transport, gained from assignments across the industry. From carrier experience, augmented by freight forwarding- and 3PL backgrounds, and to his latest role on the customer side, where he headed up global logistics for Electrolux for nearly 15 years, Jensen is a very well known name in container shipping.

Gutschmidt, meanwhile, brings extensive global industry experience to Sea-Intelligence’s advisory sServices team. During his more than three decades in the industry, he has been working in a wide range of functions on the carrier side, mainly in customer-facing commercial leadership roles. Since 2011, he has been globally responsible for logistics procurement and global freight for Nestle.

Macleod’s career in shipping spans over 40 years covering multiple functions in the container shipping and freight forwarding fields with Nedlloyd, P&O Nedlloyd, and Damco. Latterly he has been working as a consultant in Hong Kong.

“Today is clearly the biggest day for Sea-Intelligence, since our founding almost 10 years ago, and I am incredibly excited about the new opportunities we will be able to offer customers globally. We have spent the past 10 years building and strengthening our ability to provide exceptional and trusted liner shipping research and analysis, and we continually broaden the range of our data services, but we have previously not had the in-house experience from the cargo owner side of the equation,” commented Alan Murphy, founder and CEO of Sea-Intelligence yesterday, adding: “This has always been a volatile industry, but in these exceptionally trying times, competent and experienced expert counsel is now more important than ever.”