Sea Japan falls victim to coronavirus

Japan falls victim to coronavirus February 25th, 2020 Sam Chambers

Organisers of Japan’s largest shipping exhibition have pulled the plug on the show with just 15 days to go.

Sea Japan becomes the latest name to be scrubbed from the maritime calendar thanks to the spread of coronavirus.

The Tokyo event was meant to start on March 11. Organisers have yet to confirm rescheduled dates.

Other notable maritime exhibitions to change dates as the virus spreads include Asia Pacific Maritime in Singapore, which has been rescheduled from March to September.