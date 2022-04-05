Sea Lead Shipping appoints logistics veteran Henry Schmidl as managing director

Singapore-based Sea Lead Shipping has appointed logistics veteran Henry Schmidl as managing director.

Schmidl has 25 years of experience in various commercial and operational management roles, encompassing both liner shipping and forwarding. His most recent role was as the Agility Logistics Southeast Asia CEO, based in Hong Kong. Past experience has included senior roles at Schenker and Kuehne + Nagel, while his liner shipping experience was with CSAV Norasia Container Lines in Europe and the US.

“Without a doubt, the market presents many challenges these days but we also see many opportunities for a focused and agile shipping line to take advantage of. I am confident that the team and I will be able to continue our expansion and offer a wide range of services to our customers,” Schmidl said.

Established in 2017, Sea Lead is ranked 23rd by Alphaliner. The company operates a fleet of 23 chartered-in ships on services that link Asia to the Indian Subcontinent, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and the US west coast. It has recently announced services from Asia to Australia and Asia to the US east coast, with plans to expand further.