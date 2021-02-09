AsiaBunkeringEurope

Sea Oil acquires bunker trading business of Pro Fuels

Jason Jiang February 9, 2021
Bangkok-based bunker trading company Sea Oil has announced its Singapore subsidiary Sea Oil Petroleum has acquired Norwegian company Pro Fuels’ trading business and operations.

Pro Fuels, established in Norway in 2018, will be renamed Sea Oil Petroleum AS, and its employees will remain with the new company.

“Our growth has been steady as expected, and we have for a period now been looking for a solid partner to take our business to the next step. To find a partner, who believed in us, and want to support and further grow the business through the way we have been doing business for the last few years, was important to us,” said Kennet Bollerød, General Manager at Sea Oil Petroleum AS.

“I’m pleased to welcome the Norwegian team into our family. Their addition to the team will allow us to reach out to new markets which is an important part of Sea Oil’s expansion strategy,” said Koh Kuan Hua, director of Sea Oil Petroleum.

