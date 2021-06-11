Seabed Geosolutions awarded Americas OBN survey

Seabed Geosolutions, a seismic division of Fugro which is set to be sold to Peter Zickerman’s PXGEO, has received a conditional letter of award from an undisclosed company for an ocean bottom node project (OBN) in the Americas region.

The project is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2021 after completion of the current crew commitment in Brazil, extending the crew’s operational engagement. The survey size has yet to be finalised.

“Subject to closing of the recently announced divestment of Seabed Geosolutions to PXGEO, which is expected in mid-2021, this project will be executed by PXGEO provided the letter of award conditions are met,” Fugro said in a statement on Friday.

Dutch subsea and seismic specialist Fugro sealed an agreement with PXGEO in March this year to sell certain assets and the related business of Seabed Geosolutions. The unit was sold for around $16m.