Seabed Geosolutions wins survey contract offshore Brazil

Seabed Geosolutions has secured a contract to perform a baseline 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) survey and a future 4D monitor OBN survey in Brazilian waters.

The baseline survey is expected to begin in the second quarter of next year and the total combined duration of both surveys would take approximately eight months.

“We are delighted to be awarded another high-profile, deepwater OBN project in Brazil. We are honoured by the renewed confidence expressed by our clients for what will be our sixth project in Brazil, a core OBN market,” said Seabed Geosolutions CEO Stephan Midenet.

Seabed Geosolutions, a joint venture between Fugro and CGG, is a provider of ocean bottom seismic (OBS) solutions to the global oil and gas industry.