SeaBird Exploration secures seismic contract February 21st, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Offshore survey specialist SeaBird Exploration has received a letter of award for an ocean bottom node (OBN) source contract in the Asia Pacific region.

The contract is expected to start in April 2020, and has an expected duration of about five months.

SeaBird will deploy the research vessel Voyager Explorer for the contract and the bareboat charter for the vessel with the customer will be extended.