SeaBird lines up two-vessel seismic deal

SeaBird Exploration, a subsidiary of Green Energy Group, has received a letter of intent from an undisclosed client for the provision of two source vessels for an ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic project.

The project will start in Q2 2022 and has an estimated duration of 100 days, for a total of 200 vessel days. SeaBird will utilise chartered vessels on the project, which will be outfitted with seismic source equipment from SeaBird’s equipment pool.

For the first time in years, SeaBird continues to build a backlog with some length. With the Fulmar Explorer already fixed on a one-year contract, the company has more than 550 vessel days of work for the next twelve months.

“We are pleased to see that our asset-light strategy in combination with equipment consolidation is beginning to work. The company has the capacity to operate far more than its own fleet with this platform in place,” commented CEO Gunnar Jansen.