SeaBird scores first offshore wind contract

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 14, 2021
Oslo-listed seismic player SeaBird has secured its first contract in offshore wind for the 2008-built Petrel Explorer to act as an accommodation vessel during maintenance campaign in the Baltic Sea.

The contract will start in late April with an expected duration of four months, the company said on Tuesday.

In addition, Seabird said that its source vessel Geo Barents, which the company initially had allocated to the contract announced in March this year, will be employed directly by the shipowner on a long-term contract outside of the seismic market.

As a result, SeaBird has entered into a charter contract on similar terms as for the Geo Barents for another third party vessel with similar capabilities.

