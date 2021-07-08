EuropeOffshore

SeaBird secures vessel contract

Oslo-listed seismic player SeaBird Exploration has signed a letter of intent for a source vessel contract in the Western Hemisphere with an undisclosed operator.

The contract is for the 2009-built survey vessel Fulmar Explorer, expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021 and last for about 4 months. The vessel joined SeaBird’s fleet in 2019.

“With a steadily increasing number of tenders against a backdrop of strong oil prices, the company sees a continued positive market outlook for OBN and 2D work and intends to continue improving its position in these segments,” SeaBird remarked.

The company announced in May it was rebranding and reorganising into Green Energy Group with two subsidiaries, Green Minerals and Seabird Exploration, moving its head office from Cyprus to Norway.

